27,753 new PVC collected in Borno – INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno has said that only 27,753 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been collected out of the 132,750 supplied to the state.

“So far, only 27,753 cards were issued out of the 132,750 new PVCs received as at Jan. 5, 2023,Ibrahim said.

He also explained that out of the 76,677 replacement/transfer cards received, only 19,209 were collected.

‘As for the 151,047 old PVCs, a total of 39,429 had been collected leaving a balance of 111,618,” Ibrahim said.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders, including groups and associations, to support the commission in mobilising people in their communities that registered to come and collect their PVCs as INEC has now commenced distribution at ward levels.

“As from today (Friday), we have started distribution at ward levels and will last for 10 days,” Ibrahim said.

Besides, he confirmed that Borno had received its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and were undergoing testing, while the commission has prepared to commence training of ad-hoc staff.

