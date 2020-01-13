The NPA made this known in its publication, “Shipping Position”, made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

It said that the ships contained petrol, containers, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk sugar and bulk wheat.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It also said that 23 other ships had arrived the ports with containers, bulk wheat and fuel, waiting to berth.

ALSO READ: Housemaid strangles 2-year-old baby to death

The authority said further that 21 other ships were at the ports discharging general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, petrol, frozen fish and base oil.