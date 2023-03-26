2,200 Yobe civil servants write 2023 promotion exam
Yobe government expressed satisfaction with the process of the examination across three centres located in the three senatorial Districts of the state.
The Yobe State’s Head of Service, Alhaji Garba Bilal, stated this while supervising one of the examination centres on Sunday in Damaturu.
He explained that the examination would groom civil servants to be more productive, efficient, and keep them abreast with modern innovation in the civil service.
He added that Gov. Mai Mala Buni had created an enabling environment to ensure that civil servants in the state put in their best.
“Governor Buni has taken into consideration all the needs of the civil servants in the state. More welfare packages are also in the pipeline,” he said.
