The total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria has now risen to 38,948 following the announcement of 604 more cases in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, July 23, announced the new cases in it's daily updates on coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As usual, Lagos records the highest number of the new cases with 203 new infections followed by Oyo and Abuja with 87 and 79 cases respectively.

This brings the total of confirmed cases in Lagos, the epicentre of the disease outbreak in Nigeria to 14,009.

In Edo state, 41 more cases were detected, 35 in Osun, 24 in Ogun, 22 each in Rivers and Kaduna, 20 in Akwa Ibom, 18 in Plateau, and nine each in Delta and Ebonyi

Other states with new cases of the virus are Imo-8 Enugu-5 Kano-5 Cross River-5 Katsina-4 Nasarawa-3 Borno-2 Ekiti-2 Bauchi-1.

The NCDC's updates also showed that 16,061 patients have so far been discharged from treatment centres, while 833 deaths have been recorded as a result of coronavirus outbreak in the country.