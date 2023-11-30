2024 Appropriation Bill passes second reading at House of Reps
One of the lawmakers praised President Bola Tinubu for paying attention to education and national security.
Recommended articles
While the lawmakers were discussing the principle of the budget, House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere commended President Bola Tinubu for paying attention to education and national security.
He said if the budget is implemented, national security and education will be enhanced.
“Nigeria will be more secure with the allocation to defence and security,” Ihonvbere said.
“As a teacher, I am impressed by the emphasis on basic education. I am sure that education will be better off this time,” he added.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng