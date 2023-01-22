2023: Simon Ekpa issues fresh threats to Obi supporters

Ekpa's latest threat came in a now-deleted live broadcast on the morning of Saturday, January 21, 2023, and was transmitted on his private Facebook account.

During the broadcast, which had over 2,000 participants turned in, the self-appointed IPOB spokesman maintained his earlier stance that the former Anambra State Governor didn't “represent Biafran interest” and should not “distort the Biafra dream,” noting that “everything will be done to resist' Obi, reported The Punch.

Believed to be taking refuge in Finland where he's been dishing out orders, Ekpa has insisted that as long as Kanu remained incarcerated, the sit-at-home actions in the South-East will subsist, coupled with the threat that elections will not hold in the region.

The IPOB leader as well as the Igbo community in Finland have since dissociated themselves from the controversial figure, saying he didn't represent them nor did he speak on their behalf.

Also, a petition was launched on a global petition website, change.org, as thousands of petitioners called for Ekpa's arrest and prosecution for inciting violence from the Diaspora.