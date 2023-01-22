ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: Simon Ekpa issues fresh threats to Obi supporters

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ekpa insisted that Obi doesn't represent the Biafran interest, adding that he'd pull out all the stops to stall the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Simon Ekpa.
Simon Ekpa.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ekpa's latest threat came in a now-deleted live broadcast on the morning of Saturday, January 21, 2023, and was transmitted on his private Facebook account.

During the broadcast, which had over 2,000 participants turned in, the self-appointed IPOB spokesman maintained his earlier stance that the former Anambra State Governor didn't “represent Biafran interest” and should not “distort the Biafra dream,” noting that “everything will be done to resist' Obi, reported The Punch.

Believed to be taking refuge in Finland where he's been dishing out orders, Ekpa has insisted that as long as Kanu remained incarcerated, the sit-at-home actions in the South-East will subsist, coupled with the threat that elections will not hold in the region.

The IPOB leader as well as the Igbo community in Finland have since dissociated themselves from the controversial figure, saying he didn't represent them nor did he speak on their behalf.

Also, a petition was launched on a global petition website, change.org, as thousands of petitioners called for Ekpa's arrest and prosecution for inciting violence from the Diaspora.

However, all these have failed to deter Ekpa who continues to issue threatening messages to anyone ‘opposing Biafra’ using social media as a tool.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Simon Ekpa issues fresh threats to Obi supporters

2023: Simon Ekpa issues fresh threats to Obi supporters

My support for you is undiluted - Yahaya Bello debunks dumping Tinubu

My support for you is undiluted - Yahaya Bello debunks dumping Tinubu

We can't predict outcome of Nigeria's election - US agency

We can't predict outcome of Nigeria's election - US agency

2023: Umahi grants free use of facilities for PDP presidential rally

2023: Umahi grants free use of facilities for PDP presidential rally

Tinubu set to transform Nigeria into Africa’s first smart nation

Tinubu set to transform Nigeria into Africa’s first smart nation

Buckingham Palace reveals details about King Charles III’s coronation

Buckingham Palace reveals details about King Charles III’s coronation

Bank customers decry scarcity of redesigned naira notes, CBN reacts

Bank customers decry scarcity of redesigned naira notes, CBN reacts

Gombe govt denies arresting Radio journalist for hosting opposition

Gombe govt denies arresting Radio journalist for hosting opposition

BBTitans, AFRIMA, Shanty Town dominate social media trends

BBTitans, AFRIMA, Shanty Town dominate social media trends

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs