2023 Presidency: Waste managers drum support for Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Association of Waste Managers Nigeria (AWAMN) has declared its support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)
Oriyomi said that the waste managers believed in Tinubu’s ability, hence, would stand by his presidential ambition.

”To our grand patron, the Generalissimo of the Environment, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, we declare our full support to your presidential ambition.

”We believe your presidency will make the waste management industry a viable one across the country.

”You stood by us when it mattered the most and we will stand by you come 2023. Consequently, you must all be ready for the mother of rallies, by the waste managers, come 2013.

”To our amiable Governor, Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-olu, it is often said that the reward of good job is more work.

The President, Association of Waste Managers Nigeria (AWAMN), Dr David Oriyomi during the association’s Award/Gala Night in Lagos.
The President, Association of Waste Managers Nigeria (AWAMN), Dr David Oriyomi during the association’s Award/Gala Night in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

”We support you for another term to actualise your dream of a cleaner Lagos and we crave for better relationship with the Environment Family,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, said that there would be a rally by the environment stakeholders for the presidential ambition of Tinubu and the re-election of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

”The next three months are very important. 2023 is ”Asiwaju Year”, so to make ”Asiwaju Year”, I want to ask you to go back to your domain and hold it, hold it in terms of the work you do, in terms of the commercial viability and your political strength as well, because that will be needed when we call upon you.

We have all agreed that come the 19th of January, we will be having our stakeholder rally for our governor , Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, and our Generalissimo presidential campaign election at Agege Stadium,” Odumboni said.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ola Oresanya, described Tinubu as a game changer, as his administration as Governor of Lagos State ensured that the waste managers existed.

”Somebody had this dream. Someone is our grand patron. When nobody else gives a chance for this business to move, one man said this job must be alive. He stood by us in 2002,” Oresanya said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

