2023: Olubadan prays for Osinbajo to become Nigeria’s president

The 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan made the prayer on Friday, April 22, 2022, when the Vice President paid a courtesy call on the monarch in Ibadan, capital of Oyo state.

Receiving the Vice President, the royal father said, “In God’s name, you will be President of Nigeria,”

The monarch also assured Osinbajo of his support saying “We are all with you”.

He said, “Vice President Osinbajo, you are a wonderful human being, you are a wonderful person, may Allah grant you access to what you have in mind”.

Recall that Osinbajo declared to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on Monday, April 14, 2022.

He has since begun consultations with party members, stakeholders and Nigerians across the country.

He has met with the APC governors forum, APC Senate Caucus and the House of Representative Caucus.

After the meeting with the Olubadan, the VP proceeded to a meeting with the APC Oyo State where he held a stakeholders interaction.