RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: Olubadan prays for Osinbajo to become Nigeria’s president

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The monarch also assured Osinbajo of his support saying “We are all with you”.

Yemi Osinbajo (BusinessDay)
Yemi Osinbajo (BusinessDay)

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Dr. Sen. Lekan Balogun Ali-Iwo, Okunmade II prays Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Recommended articles

The 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan made the prayer on Friday, April 22, 2022, when the Vice President paid a courtesy call on the monarch in Ibadan, capital of Oyo state.

Receiving the Vice President, the royal father said, “In God’s name, you will be President of Nigeria,

The monarch also assured Osinbajo of his support saying “We are all with you”.

He said, “Vice President Osinbajo, you are a wonderful human being, you are a wonderful person, may Allah grant you access to what you have in mind”.

Recall that Osinbajo declared to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on Monday, April 14, 2022.

He has since begun consultations with party members, stakeholders and Nigerians across the country.

He has met with the APC governors forum, APC Senate Caucus and the House of Representative Caucus.

After the meeting with the Olubadan, the VP proceeded to a meeting with the APC Oyo State where he held a stakeholders interaction.

This marks the beginning of his second round of nationwide consultation ahead of the presidential primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) slated for June 1, 2022, where he is expected to meet with even more stakeholders and APC delegates in all the local governments across the country.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court sacks former House of Reps Speaker, Dogara for defecting to APC

Court sacks former House of Reps Speaker, Dogara for defecting to APC

2023: Olubadan prays for Osinbajo to become Nigeria’s president

2023: Olubadan prays for Osinbajo to become Nigeria’s president

Okowa says Delta Agro-Industrial Park will be ready for inauguration in November

Okowa says Delta Agro-Industrial Park will be ready for inauguration in November

2023: Bayelsa APC youth wing endorses Okah-Donli for senate

2023: Bayelsa APC youth wing endorses Okah-Donli for senate

APC’s N100m nomination form won't produce best candidate– Group

APC’s N100m nomination form won't produce best candidate– Group

2023: Tambuwal appoints Senator Ogbeha as presidential campaign chairman

2023: Tambuwal appoints Senator Ogbeha as presidential campaign chairman

2023 Presidency: Wike says only death can make him step down

2023 Presidency: Wike says only death can make him step down

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for presidential race

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for presidential race

Insecurity: Obasanjo supports call for state police

Insecurity: Obasanjo supports call for state police

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]