2023 Mock-UTME: JAMB to examine 176,408 candidates on March 30

Benjamin said that the board had also directed candidates who registered for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) optional Mock-UTME that their notification slips would be ready for printing from Thursday, March 23.

” All candidates for the Mock-UTME are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng., CLICK on 2023 Mock-UTME on the MENU button to print their slips after inputing their Registration Number.

” This directive is only applicable to those candidates who had indicated interest to take the mock examination.

” The notification slip would contain the candidates’ registration number, venue, date and time of the examination to enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination.

” Candidates are also enjoined to be at their centres one hour before the examination for biometric verification,” he said.

Benjamin said that the board had also reiterated that the scheduled commencement time for the examination was sacrosanct as there would be zero tolerance for malpractice.

He advised candidates against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others.