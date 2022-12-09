ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: INEC begins voter migration exercise in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has begun the voter migration process to decongest 411 Polling Units (PUs) in Borno.

2023: INEC begins voter migration exercise in Borno. [morebranches]
2023: INEC begins voter migration exercise in Borno. [morebranches]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mohammed Magaji said this at a news conference in Maiduguri.

The exercise of voters migration has commenced and once it has been concluded, the general public particularly the members of the press will be adequately notified with a view to sensitising the voters.

“For clarity, there are 411 PUs in the state that are above 1,000 voters some of whom shall be migrated to the less populated PUs numbering 336,” he said.

The Commission, he said, recently concluded the display of voters register for claims and objections, adding that it received 565 claims and 448 objections which have been sent to its headquarters for further cleansing.

The REC said the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) was ongoing with 13,715 new ones so far collected, adding that 54,949 replacements/transfers had just been received.

According to him, INEC requires 21,316 adhoc staff and 17, 948 security personnel excluding the military to provide security and escorts to inaccessible areas.

While calling for non-violent and issue-based campaigns, the REC reiterated the Commission's commitment to free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 political parties have fielded candidates for governorship, and National and State Assembly elections in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: INEC begins voter migration exercise in Borno

2023: INEC begins voter migration exercise in Borno

God inspired me to raise billionaire Christians - Entrepreneur

God inspired me to raise billionaire Christians - Entrepreneur

Why we honoured Wike, Sanwo-Olu, Makinde - Ajayi Crowther University

Why we honoured Wike, Sanwo-Olu, Makinde - Ajayi Crowther University

CBN meets Senate panel on weekly cash withdrawal limits

CBN meets Senate panel on weekly cash withdrawal limits

BREAKING: ICPC releases D'banj after 3 days in detention

BREAKING: ICPC releases D'banj after 3 days in detention

Lagos is ready to drive your passion, Sanwo-Olu tells Young CEOs in tech space

Lagos is ready to drive your passion, Sanwo-Olu tells Young CEOs in tech space

Anambra babies kidnap: Buhari orders security agents to solve the abduction

Anambra babies kidnap: Buhari orders security agents to solve the abduction

Orji Kalu hails Akpabio at 60

Orji Kalu hails Akpabio at 60

Tinubu borrowed his name – Former Lagos Deputy Governor explains

Tinubu borrowed his name – Former Lagos Deputy Governor explains

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours. [Twitter:FestusKeyamo]

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG