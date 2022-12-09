2023: INEC begins voter migration exercise in Borno

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mohammed Magaji said this at a news conference in Maiduguri.

“The exercise of voters migration has commenced and once it has been concluded, the general public particularly the members of the press will be adequately notified with a view to sensitising the voters.

“For clarity, there are 411 PUs in the state that are above 1,000 voters some of whom shall be migrated to the less populated PUs numbering 336,” he said.

The Commission, he said, recently concluded the display of voters register for claims and objections, adding that it received 565 claims and 448 objections which have been sent to its headquarters for further cleansing.

The REC said the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) was ongoing with 13,715 new ones so far collected, adding that 54,949 replacements/transfers had just been received.

According to him, INEC requires 21,316 adhoc staff and 17, 948 security personnel excluding the military to provide security and escorts to inaccessible areas.

While calling for non-violent and issue-based campaigns, the REC reiterated the Commission's commitment to free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections.