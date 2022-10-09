2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

However, for peace reign, the commissioner, who also serves as the Chief Imam of the Muslim Foundation Jummu’at mosque in Gusau, the state capital, urged the candidates to refrain from making inflammatory comments that could spark conflict.

Politicians, according to Sheikh Jangebe, should constantly put the needs of the people before their interests and ambitions to avoid creating a do-or-die situation.

He stated this in his recent Congregational sermon, saying politics should be an interesting game since voters remain the decisive element in every election.

“Playing free, fair, and rancor-free politics during the electioneering campaigns will encourage the electorates to exercise their civil right of electing eligible leaders of their choice.

“Politics of bitterness, oppression, and intimidation had led to voter apathy in the democratic system,” he said.