2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

Sheikh Sani Tukur Jangebe, the commissioner for religious affairs in Zamfara state has asked the 18 registered political parties and their candidates to abide by the laws to advance peace as the campaign season gets underway.

Sheikh Sani Tukur Jangebe (BBC)
Sheikh Sani Tukur Jangebe (BBC)

Recall that after the governorship primary election in the state, the federal high court judgment nullified the Peoples Democratic Party’s primary (PDP) that produced Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare as a candidate, while the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) demanded delisting of the opposition party and its 2023 governorship candidate as directed by the court.

However, for peace reign, the commissioner, who also serves as the Chief Imam of the Muslim Foundation Jummu’at mosque in Gusau, the state capital, urged the candidates to refrain from making inflammatory comments that could spark conflict.

Politicians, according to Sheikh Jangebe, should constantly put the needs of the people before their interests and ambitions to avoid creating a do-or-die situation.

He stated this in his recent Congregational sermon, saying politics should be an interesting game since voters remain the decisive element in every election.

“Playing free, fair, and rancor-free politics during the electioneering campaigns will encourage the electorates to exercise their civil right of electing eligible leaders of their choice.

“Politics of bitterness, oppression, and intimidation had led to voter apathy in the democratic system,” he said.

He said that he and other clerics would continue to preach and pray for peaceful co-existence in every part of Nigeria.

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi He is a News Correspondent, who showcases an interest in compelling news and Investigative journalism.

