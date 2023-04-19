The sports category has moved to a new website.

NPC adhoc staff protest non-payment of allowances in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The adhoc staffers carried placards with inscriptions such as “No pay, no work,” and “We demand our allowances from NPC office”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest was carried out on Wunti Street in Bauchi metropolis on Tuesday.

The Spokesman of the ad-hoc staffers, Mr Abbas Adamu, while addressing the state Director of the NPC and staff in Bauchi, said: “We have done our job but yet to receive our due allowances.

“On behalf of the Ad-hoc NPC 2023 Census staff who participated as special work force and facilitators for the upcoming 2023 census exercise.

“We are here to inform the Commission that we in the attached list have not received our training allowances which were conducted at Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, centres from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5 for Special work force and facilitators respectively,” he said.

According to him, several appeals have been made to the state office of the NPC to pay for the omitted facilitators and special work force trainees, but the response has not been encouraging.

“We protest and present a letter to the office to demand for payment of our allowances within seven days from the date of the receipt of this letter,” he said.

NAN recalls that the protesting ad-hoc staffers were hired by NPC to provide support for the 2023 census exercise in the state.

Responding, Mr Hudu Baballe, the state Director NPC, lauded the ad-hoc staffers for carrying out the protest in a simple and non-violence manner.

“I have listened to all your grievances and complaints and they are all noted. I have gotten the letter which would be forwarded to the Commissioner and the National Headquarters in Abuja,” he said.

Baballe enjoined the aggrieved ad-hoc staff to remain calm as the commission would do everything possible to look into their plight.

News Agency Of Nigeria






