Mr Victor Adamu, the Operations Manager of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that even though the train has the capability to carry upto 3,500 passengers per day the first train around 6.a.m was usually scanty

According to him, there is tremendous increase in passengers as at Wednesday and Thursday, which can be attributed to the forthcoming general elections.

Since Wednesday, there have been a tremendous increase in passengers patronage most especially our 9.50a.m train and 2.20p.m train.

There has been a tremendous increase in traffic in Idu and Kubwa stations in Abuja.

As at Wednesday, we have only two trips out of Abuja, we took almost 1,843 passengers out of Abuja, on Thursday from Idu station we took 1,269, Kubwa station we took 929, over 2,000 went out of Abuja alone, we brought about 1,508 passengers into Abuja also on Thursday.

In total on Thursday, we had about 3, 218 passengers.

Actually, we have the capacity to carry about 3,500 but what we experience is that the early morning train, which is around 6.45a.m are not usually filled because people feel is too early.

It might be connected to the election on Saturday, he said.

Adamu, however, said that the train service would be suspended on Saturday and Sunday with normal operations to commence on Monday, Feb.19 after the elections.

After our services on Friday, tomorrow being Saturday and Sunday, we are suspending the services to resume on Monday with the normal trips, he said.