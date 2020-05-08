Gombe State has discharged 20 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in the state.

Ahmed Gana, the state Commissioner for Health announced this on Friday, May 8, 2020, during the daily briefing on COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, the patients were discharged from the isolation centres at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe; State Specialist Hospital, Gombe; and Kwadon isolation facility.

Gana said that the patients tested negative twice to the infection before they were released from the isolation centres.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has given us the go-ahead to release twenty patients from our isolation centres. This is upon their testing negative twice for the virus after treatment,” he said.

The commissioner also said that the state government is tightening its security apparatus to prevent the breakdown of law and order amid pandemic in the state.

Also speaking at the briefing, the state Commissioner for Education, Habu Dahiru urged the state residents to show love and support to coronavirus survivors.

He said, “We have issued them a clean bill of health. They have tested negative twice before they were discharged. The general public should accept them and not stigmatise them. Those discharged should be ambassadors of COVID-19, they should educate their families, and those around them that COVID-19 is real.”

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 381 new cases in the country out of which six were recorded in Gombe state.

The new cases in the state brought the total number of confirmed cases in Gombe to 109 cases.