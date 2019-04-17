Jumbo died due to beatings he reportedly received from the traffic officers after he committed a traffic offence in Nyanya, Abuja on March 20, 2019.

Even though the Force initially claimed that the deceased suddenly collapsed and died while he was being questioned at Nyanya Police Station, two officers, Idoko Sunday and Katdel Dabit, were later dismissed after an orderly room trial established that they were complicit in his death.

The deceased's wife, Adah, claimed that Jumbo was savagely beaten by the officers at the scene of his arrest and later at the Nyanya station where she claimed more officers joined in the assault. Both of his children, whom he was driving to school, were also present when he was assaulted by the officers.

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Wednesday, April 17, he said Sunday and Dabit were charged to court for culpable homicide based on the outcome of investigation into the case of alleged discreditable conduct and unlawful exercise of authority reported against them.

"Police investigations positively indicted them for assault and excessive use of force on the deceased after his arrest," the statement read.

The autopsy conducted on Jumbo's corpse revealed that he died due to injuries inflicted during his encounters with the accused duo. The autopsy established that his death was in part due to blunt force injury to the head, and multiple skin and soft tissue injuries on the forehead and face.

Contrary to what was initially claimed by the Police as a natural death, the autopsy revealed that there was no natural disease in the body to sufficiently explain Jumbo's sudden death.

Despite the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, pleaded to the general public to not lose faith in the Force as he further pledged that officers who exhibit unlawful use of Force and other sundry offences will be appropriately punished.

The conduct of the traffic wardens is one in a string of very public misconducts committed by members of the Police Force.

Ogunleye Olalekan, an inspector attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS) of the Lagos Police Command was arraigned in court for murder earlier this month for killing Kolade Johnson, an innocent man, on March 31.

Five officers were also recently arrested for the killing of Ada Ifeanyi, 20, in the Ajegunle area of Lagos on Saturday, April 13. Another inspector, Dania Ojo, who was also involved in the shooting, has been declared wanted and remains at large.