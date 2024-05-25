2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activity in Lagos

Confirming the arrests, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the command, informed the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

According to Hundeyin, an individual, whose name was not disclosed, complained to the Ilemba Hausa Police Division on Friday around 4:30 p.m.

The report indicated that around 11:00 a.m. on the same day, the complainant was in his residence when he heard his elder brother, Friday, aged 34, screaming for help.

“He quickly rushed to meet the said brother lying down in the pool of his blood, while two suspects, later identified as Abubakar Haruna, 20 and Mohammed Abdullahi, 18, were seen fleeing from the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are scavengers and had allegedly gone to an uncompleted building in the neighbourhood to steal roofing sheets.

“The deceased allegedly challenged them, which resulted in a fight, in the process, the suspects allegedly stabbed the deceased on the head with scissors.

“The deceased was rushed to the Navy Hospital Satellite Town, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.