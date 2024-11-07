ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 Sand miners rescued after boat capsizes during transit in Calabar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The patrol team immediately swung into action and was able to promptly rescue the two young men who were almost drowned and were gasping for breath at the point of the incident.

Boat capsize: NIWA rescues 2 sand miners on transit in Calabar
Boat capsize: NIWA rescues 2 sand miners on transit in Calabar

Recommended articles

Bola Oyebamij, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NIWA, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Oyebamij noted that NIWA, while on routine water patrol at about 5:00 pm on Monday, November 4, received a distress call about sand miners who were overtaken by rough tidal waves along the Calabar channel.

“The patrol team on receipt of the call, immediately swung into action and was able to promptly rescue the two young men who were almost drowned and were gasping for breath at the point of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though their sand boat with the contents were completely submerged, the victims aged between 23 and 25 were resuscitated and handed over to their families,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo Court dismisses case against Edema’s candidacy for NNPP Governor

Ondo Court dismisses case against Edema’s candidacy for NNPP Governor

NDPC educates Nigerians on 'Know Your Data Rights'

NDPC educates Nigerians on 'Know Your Data Rights'

FCT Court seeks NBA’s help to renovate damaged complex, tired of sharing space

FCT Court seeks NBA’s help to renovate damaged complex, tired of sharing space

1 Dead in Kara bridge multi-vehicle crash involving 4 cars, FRSC warns drivers

1 Dead in Kara bridge multi-vehicle crash involving 4 cars, FRSC warns drivers

VIDEO: Gov Yusuf addresses rumours of dispute with Kwankwaso in Kano

VIDEO: Gov Yusuf addresses rumours of dispute with Kwankwaso in Kano

Poly Ibadan security arrests ex-student with gun, ID linked to suspected cultist

Poly Ibadan security arrests ex-student with gun, ID linked to suspected cultist

NBC decries loss of lives to Abia, Akwa Ibom boundary dispute

NBC decries loss of lives to Abia, Akwa Ibom boundary dispute

2 Sand miners rescued after boat capsizes during transit in Calabar

2 Sand miners rescued after boat capsizes during transit in Calabar

'Not the outcome we hoped for' - Obama says, congratulating Trump on his victory

'Not the outcome we hoped for' - Obama says, congratulating Trump on his victory

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Governor Sani approves ₦72,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Google’s ₦2.8bn grant to boost AI timely - Minister

Google Awards ₦2.8bn grant to strengthen Nigeria’s AI workforce & digital economy

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

Wike unveils renewed hope youths empowerment programme, distributes 80 vehicles

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs