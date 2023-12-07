ADVERTISEMENT
2 corps members abducted in Zamfara regain freedom

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Megwa, the latest development brings the number of freed PCMs to four.

An illustrative image of a kidnap victim in the captors' den. [Guardian]
An illustrative image of a kidnap victim in the captors' den. [Guardian]

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight PCMs and their bus driver were abducted in August in Zamfara by gunmen on their way from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto.

They were going for the one-year national service.

"Efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining four," the statement added.

“Efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining four,” the statement added.

It quoted the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed, as assuring the public, especially parents of the remaining four abductees, that the scheme, in conjunction with security agencies, will explore every available strategy to ensure the release of the quartet still in captivity.

“NYSC management also wishes to appreciate the overwhelming support received from the Nigerian Army in the concerted efforts towards securing the release of the abducted prospective corps members,” the statement added.

It reiterated the scheme’s determination to remain resolute in its statutory responsibility of fostering national unity and integration.

