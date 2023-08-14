19 states, 56 communities may experience flooding in Aug - NEMA
Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA noted that these States and communities are likely to witness heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding.
Recommended articles
Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, said this in a statement on Monday, August 14, 2023 in Lagos. Farinloye listed the states and communities as: Delta: Aboh, Ekiti State; Ado Ekiti, Ondo State; Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo.
Others he said included: Lagos State; Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere; Anambra; Atani; Ogun; Ifo, Ota, Sagamu; Nasarawa State; Lafia, Wamba and Cross River; Ikom, Ogoja.
Farinloye also listed Bauchi State: Jamaare , Misau, Azare, Itas ,Kafin Madaki,Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum; Jigawa; Hadejia, Miga; Osun State; Ilesa, Oshogbo and Kwara; Kosubosu.
The rest he said are Zamfara; Anka, Bungudu, Gusau; Sokoto State; Goronyo; Adamawa; Numan, Shelleng; Taraba: Serti; Benue; Ito, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya; Imo State: Oguta, Orlu and Abia State; Ugba.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng