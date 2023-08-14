ADVERTISEMENT
19 states, 56 communities may experience flooding in Aug - NEMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA noted that these States and communities are likely to witness heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesman, Ibrahim Farinloye
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesman, Ibrahim Farinloye

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, said this in a statement on Monday, August 14, 2023 in Lagos. Farinloye listed the states and communities as: Delta: Aboh, Ekiti State; Ado Ekiti, Ondo State; Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo.

Others he said included: Lagos State; Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere; Anambra; Atani; Ogun; Ifo, Ota, Sagamu; Nasarawa State; Lafia, Wamba and Cross River; Ikom, Ogoja.

Farinloye also listed Bauchi State: Jamaare , Misau, Azare, Itas ,Kafin Madaki,Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum; Jigawa; Hadejia, Miga; Osun State; Ilesa, Oshogbo and Kwara; Kosubosu.

The rest he said are Zamfara; Anka, Bungudu, Gusau; Sokoto State; Goronyo; Adamawa; Numan, Shelleng; Taraba: Serti; Benue; Ito, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya; Imo State: Oguta, Orlu and Abia State; Ugba.

