18 ships with assorted goods to berth at Lagos ports
The authority added that five ships had arrived at the port and were waiting to berth with bulk wheat, bulk fertiliser, butane gas and automobile gasoline.
It listed the expected items as bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, base oil, petrol, bulk clinker, propane gas and containers.
The NPA also stated that 14 ships were already discharging general cargo, petrol, container, bulk sugar, frozen fish, butane gas, bulk sugar and bulk wheat.
