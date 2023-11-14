179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman said this at the 2023/2024 Pre-departure briefing of Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars to Russia in Abuja on Tuesday. The first batch of students are already on their way to the airport for departure, while the second and third batches would depart on November 15 and November 17 respectively.

Represented by the Director of Universities Education in the ministry, Rakiya Ilyasu, Mamman advised the scholars not to see the opportunity as uncontrolled freedom to do things that would be to their disgrace.

He explained that the country had invested a lot in them and as such required the returns of investment on their return to the country.

“Note that you are few out of thousands who secured this opportunity which you must not take for granted. Your parents and teachers would also be happy with your succor.

“Your selection is part of a broader plan which ensures that brilliant Nigerians, especially those that cannot afford to study programmes that are not readily available in Nigeria, are supported to get necessary knowledge, skills and competence that would be useful in Nigeria’s development agenda.

“I am happy to inform you that in spite of the global economic meltdown, the number of our development partners have increased and many of them now offer scholarship to Nigeria.

“As you prepare to travel out, ensure to uphold and eschew good values, focus on your studies and be a good ambassador of your country,” he said.

The Minister also charged the scholars to always strive to abide by the laws of their host country and as well remember to be their brother’s keeper in their new environment.

“Most importantly, you need to make your presence known to the Nigerian Embassy in Moscow. This is very necessary based on our experiences from Ukraine.

“Your parents are also spending a lot of resources on you. Note that we all expert you return to our dear country at the end of your studies to assist Nigeria to become a better place by contributing your quota to its development, using your new knowledge and skills,” he added.

Also speaking, the Director, Federal Scholarship Board, Asta Ndajiwo said the journey began in November 2022 with applications from thousands of Nigerians which later translated to the nomination of the candidates. Ndajiwo commended the Federal Government efforts especially in the payment of the scholars allowances from September to December.

She also advised the scholars to do away with any extracurricular activities that could take their lives, recalling an incident with previous two scholars who lost their lives while swimming in a pool.

“We regret loosing two Nigerians scholars in Russia in the past that went to swim and in the process got drowned. We don’t want to loose anyone again and so we advise you stay away from water if you cannot swim.

