Following the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), police authorities in Ogun State have approved the redeployment 179 ex-SARS officers in the state.

Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed announced the disbandment of the police unit on Sunday, October 11, 2020, following the nationwide protests against the extra-judicial activities of SARS.

The Ogun State Police Command has therefore, ordered the immediate redeployment of the ex-SARS officers in the state to another police departments, formations and divisions.

This is contained in a document titled ‘Demobilisation of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (INSPR/RANK&FILE) Ogun State Command’, and seen by Pulse on Wednesday.

179 ex-SARS operatives redeployed in Ogun (Pulse)

The documents signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Moses Sodimu and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha showed the names of the 179 officers and their new places of assignment.

List of the ex-SARS officers redeployed in Ogun state (Pulse)

The police authorities also asked the ex-SARS officers to resume to their new posting not later than Thursday, October 15, 2020.

In an earlier report by Pulse, the police said former officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will not be allowed to join the newly-created Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

While announcing the formation of the unit on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the IGP said SWAT will fill the gaps left by SARS.

According to an earlier memo seen by Pulse, one of the criteria for the selection of SWAT officers stipulates that they must not have worked for SARS.