178,443 unbanked Sokoto residents to get Renewed Hope cash transfer - FG

Alhaji Abubakar Balarabe-Binanci, the Head of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Unit in Sokoto State, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Sokoto.

Balarabe-Binanci said the exercise was part of President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ designed for the poorest Nigerians across the country and others, to reduce the hardship faced by Nigerians.

He said the beneficiaries would get N25,000 for three consecutive months from January 2024 then a new batch would be enrolled into the programme.

He said training for enumerators had commenced after which they would go for data capturing of beneficiaries in the communities.

According to him, 277,465 beneficiaries were captured for the NSIP 2 Scale Up Programme out of which 173,501 were from the National Social Register (NSR) while 103,964 were from the Rapid Response Register (RRR).

Balarabe-Binanci said the group would get N10,000 each and the exercise was already in progress, noting that the agency was determined to ensure the utilisation of accurate data for efficiency in meeting the desired target.

He said the agency ensured identification and better coverage of beneficiaries across various socio-economic segments.

He noted that the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) was the face of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and a tool to eradicate poverty in Nigeria.

According to him, NSIPA is implementing different programmes in partnership with national and international development agencies.

He said the aim was to harmonise the system, to fast track economic development and improve the standard of living of those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid in the country.