Following the announcement of 170 new cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 2558.

The NCDC in its daily updates on Saturday, May 3, 2020, reported that the new cases were recorded in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the agency, 39 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 29 in Kano, 24 in Ogun, 18 in Bauchi and 15 in Kaduna state.

The total number of cases in Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria has now risen to 1107, followed by Kano with 342 cases.

While 12 cases each were recorded in Abuja and Sokoto, Katsina and Borno recorded eight and seven cases respectively.

Three cases were also recorded in Nasarawa, two in Adamawa and one in Oyo.

The NCDC also confirmed that 400 patients have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centres where they received treatments.

Sadly, two new deaths were recorded on Sunday as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose from 85 to 87.

However, as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Nigeria, Kogi and Cross River state are yet to record any cases.