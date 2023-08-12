ADVERTISEMENT
16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Nurudeen Shotayo

The 16-year-old student recorded an excellent result in her WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.
16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

The 16-year-old student of Regina Pacis Girls’ Secondary School, Garki, Abuja, got distinctions in Data Processing, Christian Religious Studies, Civic Education, English Language, Further Mathematics, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

The remarkable feat has undoubtedly put Amaechina in contention for the National Merit Award for the overall best candidate in this year’s WASSCE.

The student, who had earlier scored 313 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), applied to study Medicine at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

Speaking on her daughter's impressive results, Mrs Ijeoma Amaechina revealed that the girl has consistently maintained a top position in her class since her primary school days.

“She is the fourth child of the family and she likes to sing and makes friends. Apart from her natural talents, I can describe her as a goal-getter. She puts her mind to whatever she wants to achieve. I give God the glory,” Mrs Amaechina said in a chat with Vanguard.

Pulse reported that another student from Anambra State and the 2023 UTME best candidate, Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh, recorded a similar feat as she got 8 A1 and a B2 in her WASSCE.

Kamsiyochukwu, also 16-year-old, scored A1 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Economics, Civic Education, Computer Studies and Dyeing and Bleaching, and a B2 in Physics.

