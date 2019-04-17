The villagers who were attacked and killed around 10:PM on Sunday April 14, were buried amidst tears from family members, friends and sympathisers including Mr Silas Agara, the Deputy Governor of the state.

Speaking during the burial in Numa village, Agara who represented Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, condemned the killing and promised that the perpetrators would be fished out.

According to Al-Makura, those responsible for the attack and their sponsors would not go unpunished.

The governor also promised that government had already given the security agencies seven-day ultimatum to fish out the killers.

”We would also liaise with other relevant agency to establish a visible security presence in Numa and it’s environs.

”As a responsible and responsive government we would continue to give priority to the protection of the peoples lives and property,” the governor added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Samson Gamu-Yare, paramount ruler of Mada, Samuel Mashi, Chairman of the LGA among other Mada sons and daughters attended the burial.