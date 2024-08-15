16 killed, 3,936 displaced, and 2,744 hectares submerged in Jigawa flood

It said the flood also submerged 2,744 hectares of farmlands following torrential rainfalls since the commencement of the 2024 rainy season. The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Haruna Mariga, who stated this in Dutse on Wednesday, said the disaster affected 10 local government areas of the state.

Mairiga said the deaths were a result of building collapse, drowning and canoe mishaps.

“The disaster resulted in 16 deaths with 3,936 persons displaced while 2,744 hectares of farmlands submerged,” he said, adding that the situation might escalate due to the anticipated high volume of rainfall.

