1,500 PDP supporters, LG boss defect to APC in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Idris urged the people to come out en mass and exercise their franchise by casting their votes to APC.

APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)
APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those who joined the chairman are all the LG Ward Chairmen, Youth Leader, Women Leader, and a former member, House of Representatives, Garba Musa-Gulma.

Receiving the new members at the flagg-off of the APC Zonal Campaign Rally in Argungu on Monday, the governor expressed delight over the decision of the ex-PDP members to join the ruling party.

Idris, who was represented by his Deputy, Sen. Umar Abubakar-Tafida, observed that receiving a large number of people from the main opposition party was a reflection of the trust people have in the ability of APC-led administration in the state.

The governor said the rush to join APC in the state might be associated to the progress made within one year of APC leadership, especially in the areas of education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Idris urged the people to come out en mass and exercise their franchise by casting their votes to APC.

“We are calling on you people to come out en-mass and exercise your franchise, this is your right but we are appealing to you to vote for our candidates seeking to become chairmen and councillors.

“The State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) is fully ready to conduct free, fair, and credible elections across the state,” he said.

The governor charged the electorate to maintain high level of decorum, discipline and respect for the rule of law during and after the LG polls.

In his speech, the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru said the zonal rally was meant to kick-start the campaign at the zonal level which would be extended to local government, ward, polling unit and house-to-house levels.

He encouraged party loyalists and other electorate to work hard to ensure the victory of APC at all levels for the good of the state.

Kana-Zuru called on the electorate to come out en mass to vote APC, observing that casting votes for APC meant endorsing more developmental projects to “your respective areas.”

Speaking separately, the former Deputy Governor of the state and Chairman State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Bello Dantani, and Rep. Garba Rabi’u-Kamba, representing Arewa/Dandi federal constituency urged the electorate to give APC block votes.

While enumerating some achievements recorded by the present administration within the shortest period, the duo assured that such achievements would be sustained and built upon if people vote for APC.

Earlier, Alhaji Aliyu Hard-Game, APC Chairman, Argungu LG, who spoke on behalf of other LG party Chairmen observed that every vote “is important”, hence the need for people to come out and exercise their franchise.

NAN reports that the camping entourage had earlier paid homage on the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammadu Sama’ila-Mera in his palace at Argungu.

Receiving the delegation, the emir tasked politicians in Kebbi to be united and pursue common goals of peace, progress, and socioeconomic development of the state.

The Monarch observed that the best way to move the state forward was for the political elites to unite themselves and pursue what would take the state to the next level of development.

Sama’ila-Mera stressed the need for people to support government policies and programmes at all levels to attract more dividends of democracy to their respective areas.

Earlier, the Kebbi Governor, Dr Nasir Idris said they were in the palace to pay homage and seek royal blessings.

Gov. Idris appreciated the traditional ruler for his fatherly advice and support to the present administration at all levels.

He promised to work hand-in-hand with traditional institutions for the betterment of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

