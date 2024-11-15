ADVERTISEMENT
15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The magistrate refused to grant the teenager bail and adjourned the case.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, ordered the remand of the teenager in the correctional centre for boys at Oregun after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

The magistrate, who refused to grant the defendant bail application, ordered that the case file be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. She subsequently adjourned the case until December 12, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, informed the court that the teenager allegedly committed the offence on November 1 at about 7:00 pm, at Mile 12 area, Lagos.

Iberedem said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 210 (8) of the Child’s Rights Laws of Lagos, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

