Dare said this in Abuja on Thursday during the presentation of the International Award for Young People to 14 recipients.

The Duke of Edinburgh International Award, world’s leading youth achievement award for young people available for anyone aged 14 to 24, equips youths for life.

It is a non-formal education and learning framework operating in more than 130 countries and territories around the world, through which young people’s achievements outside of academia are recognised and celebrated.

He said that the ministry was passionate about anything that concerns the youth, especially when it concerns youths who excelled in their skills, growth and welfare of Nigerian youths to ensure that they became role models.

The minister suggested that the corps members should be involved in the award as the scheme has the highest number of youths in the country.

He added that “our youths need opportunities to set goals, build confidence and achieve whatever thing they desire.”

He, therefore, rewarded the female cyclist among the award recipients with employment for her hard work.

Mr Olawale Edun, the Chairman, Board of Trustees for the International Award for Young People Nigeria, said the award was the first in the country.

Edun advised the awardees to continue with the good work through their contributions to youth development, adding that the award was a platform for external learning.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, said that the awardees were the first to collect such award and urged them to be role models to the other youths.

Edward advised them to ensure that they put their best to achieve their set goals and be models to other youths.

Some of the awardees thanked the organiser and promised to be good ambassadors to the Nigerian youths.

Miss Kate Oyewale, one of the awardees who is the youngest female cyclist from Lagos to Ghana, said she would ensure that other youths were engaged in skills to better their lives.