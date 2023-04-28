The sports category has moved to a new website.
'13 burnt beyond recognition' in Jos tanker explosion

Ima Elijah

The tanker was carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and had brake failure before it fell off, causing an explosion.

Petro tanker explosion used to illustrate story (TheNation)
Petro tanker explosion used to illustrate story (TheNation)

The accident took place in Jos North LGA, along the Bauchi road area. The tanker was carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and had brake failure before it fell off, causing an explosion.

The incident resulted in the loss of 13 lives while ten other people sustained various degrees of injuries. The Command also reported that 28 shops, eight cars, six tricycles, and two motorcycles were destroyed in the accident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, confirmed these figures to journalists in Jos, the state capital, on Friday, April 28, 2023.

According to him, "On the 27th April 2023, at about 13:30 hours, a fatal motor truck accident occurred at the Bauchi Road junction where a tanker truck loaded with petroleum product lost brake control and went on flames. As a result, it burnt down twenty-eight shops, eight motor cars, six tricycles, and two motorcycles."

He further explained that "Thirteen unidentified persons were burnt beyond recognition, which is an increase of what was reported in our earlier release. The corpses have been buried by JNI according to Islamic rites while ten injured persons were taken to various hospitals for medical attention."

'13 burnt beyond recognition' in Jos tanker explosion

