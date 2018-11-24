Pulse.ng logo
Boko Haram reportedly kidnaps 15 girls in Niger

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boko Haram reportedly kidnaps 15 girls in Niger play

Boko Haram terrorists

(Independent)

Boko Haram has reportedly kidnapped 15 girls in a village near Toumour in Niger’s South-eastern region.

According to Vanguard, the incident was confirmed by the mayor of the town, Boukar Mani Orthe.

Orthe said "about 50 unidentified armed men seized the girls in a village about nine kilometres from the town centre."

Buhari dispatches Defence Minister to Chad

Following the recent killing of soldiers by Boko Haram, President Buhari has sent the Minister of Defence, retired Brig-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali, to Chad for an emergency meeting with the Chadian President, Idris Deby, on the deterioration of security at the Nigeria – Chad border.

The terror group attacked a military base in Metele village, Guzamala local government area of Borno State on Monday, November 19, 2018, killing 100 soldiers.

A soldier who survived the attack, said that he and his colleagues had to run for their lives because the terrorists had superior fire power.

The Federal Government and the Nigerian Army have consistently told Nigerians that Boko Haram has been defeated.

