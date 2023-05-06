11 years after, FG inaugurates UNICAL faculty of law building

The project was facilitated by Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, leader of the 7th Senate, who represented Cross River Central from 2003 to 2015.

President Buhari, while inaugurating the project on Saturday in Calabar, said his administration had invested massively on infrastructure in public universities.

The President was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah.

He commended Ndoma-Egba for his foresight in facilitating the project to UNICAL.

“I must commend the Vice Chancellor of UNICAL for her prudent management of resources. The resources would have gone into the drain in the hands of some people, but in your case, you made judicious use of the resources.

“The Federal Government has invested a lot in the education sector and so it is exciting when we come around and see the value of investment being made and this is one of them,” he said.

He urged the students to make good use of the facility.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of UNICAL, said the university was proud and grateful to the Federal Government for investing in UNICAL.

Obi said that upon assumption of office in 2020, she took an assessment tour of the university and pledged her commitment towards completing the project.

She said that her administration would continue to prioritise infrastructural development in the institution.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend President Buhari, the Minister for Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, and the Federal Ministry of Education for their support for the university.

“I must also commend Sen. Ndoma-Egba for facilitating this project to UNICAL. There is no other way to appreciate you than to name this building as Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba Law Faculty."

In his remarks, Ndoma-Egba expressed gratitude to the university for the gesture of naming the building after him.

“With this gesture, I am still indebted to the University of Calabar. I want to assure you that I will keep raising the bar in this institution.

“There were two of these projects actually, one for the University of Calabar and the other for the University of Lagos.

“It is quite revealing that the one of the University of Calabar has been completed and that has to do with the leadership of the University of Calabar under Prof. Florence Obi.