ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

A UNICEF representative, Mr Uba Lawal, said the review meeting was timely as 2025 was drawing near.

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official.
102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official.

Recommended articles

The National Coordinator, Clean Nigeria Campaign, said this at a two-day “2023 North East Review Meeting” held in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the review meeting is “Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet.”

Opara lauded the multi-sectoral platform involving line ministries, agencies, NGOs and the media, which certified and declared LGAs open defecation free.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As at July, 2023, 102 local government areas have been declared open defecation free; this is a good progress.

“It is, however, not significant enough to put as a course to our national target of an ODF by 2025.

“Also, the spread of the 102 ODF local government areas is limited to 14 states out of the 36 states and FCT.

“This means that 22 states and the FCT have not been able to contribute any ODF local government to the National Statistics,” he said.

Opara said that in the North East Zone, Bauchi State had taken the lead on the Clean Nigeria Campaign over time, with seven LGAs declared ODF and another local government area on the verge.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worthy of note that the best results for the campaign so far in the North East was from Bauchi State.

“Also, to be noted is that the entire North East has recorded 10 local government areas as Open Defecation Free with Bauchi leading with seven LGAs out of 20 LGAs followed by Borno, 2 and Yobe, 1,” she said.

Earlier, Alhaji Adamu Sabo, General Manager, Bauchi State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) said the objective of the North East review meeting was to share experiences and challenges from the states, for the way forward.

He said that there had been series of measures adopted towards achieving the target since the commencement of the campaign.

“We achieved ODF in seven LGAs: Warji, Ganjuwa, Gamawa, Toro, Bogoro, Shira and Dass; very soon one LGA will be declared ODF.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabo commended Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for converting the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) unit of LGAs to departments to enable it function well and achieve the 2025 ODF free state.

A UNICEF representative, Mr Uba Lawal, said the review meeting was timely as 2025 was drawing near.

He urged the states to step up their clean Nigeria campaign strategies to achieve the ODF target.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo

NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues