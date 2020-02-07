10 interesting facts about South Western University

1. South Western University is a private University in Nigeria

2. The University is duly accredited by the NIgeria Universities Commission (NUC)

3. The University is located in Okun Owa, Ogun State

4. South Western University would be 8 years this year (2020) as it was founded in 2012.

5. The University produced 20 first class students during the 2018/2019 Academic session alone.

6. The University was founded by Babatunde Odufuwa a renowned Nigerian Engineer, Educationist, Businessman and Philanthropist.

7. With a tuition fee of N300,000, the University is one of the most affordable private Tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

8. The School offers HND holders the opportunity to convert their degree into a BSc in just 4 semesters.

9. The University has an admission rate of up-to 90% making it one of the easiest Universities to gain admission into in Nigeria.

10. South Western University has one of the easiest, yet thorough application processes among Universities in Nigeria.

