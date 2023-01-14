ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

10 die in road crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 10 persons were confirmed dead on Saturday in an accident involving a Mack truck and a Toyota Hiace bus at the Oniworo area on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Umar explained that the accident occurred at 4: 30 a.m.

The FRSC boss noted that the accident was caused by road obstruction on the part of the trailer and also excessive speed and loss of control on the part of the driver of the bus.

He explained that the Toyota bus marked KLD 539 XA lost control and ran into the truck with no registration number at the rear.

”A total of 19 people were involved in the crash which comprised 13 male adults and six female adults.

”Two male adults sustained injuries while seven male adults, two female adults and one female child died in the accident,” he said.

Umar stated that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at Ipara morgue.

The sector commander urged motorists to always put on the headlamp when the weather is poor.

He cautioned motorists, especially truck drivers, to always display caution signs whenever there was a breakdown on the road.

He commiserated with the families of the crash victims and asked them to contact FRSC Ogunmakin for more information about the crash.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC berates Sen. Kaita over N1.1bn allegation against Katsina govt

APC berates Sen. Kaita over N1.1bn allegation against Katsina govt

10 die in road crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

10 die in road crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Lagos govt, stakeholders collaborate to end Apapa-Port gridlock

Lagos govt, stakeholders collaborate to end Apapa-Port gridlock

700 Borno traditional rulers train on mediation, conflict management

700 Borno traditional rulers train on mediation, conflict management

Judge regains freedom, as Police kill 2 kidnappers in Edo

Judge regains freedom, as Police kill 2 kidnappers in Edo

PDP, APC trade words over Gov. Uzodimma’s scorecard in 3 years

PDP, APC trade words over Gov. Uzodimma’s scorecard in 3 years

Gov Zulum approves 8-day holiday for schools because of elections

Gov Zulum approves 8-day holiday for schools because of elections

South-East traditional rulers urge Nigerians to consider Obi’s capability

South-East traditional rulers urge Nigerians to consider Obi’s capability

Ademola, Oyetola wait as Tribunal reserves judgment on Osun election

Ademola, Oyetola wait as Tribunal reserves judgment on Osun election

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

Edo Govt confirms 31 missing, one suspect arrested in train attack.

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Health-Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire advises Nigerian doctors to stay in their country. (Guardian)

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)

INEC extends deadline for PVC collection