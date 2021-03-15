Mr Ojuoro Olusola, the Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of TRACE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at about 5.53 p.m.

Olusola said the accident involved a Iveco Mini Truck with registration number T 4337LA and a Toyota Corolla marked FJA 154 BK and a Daf Truck with no number.

He said the speeding Daf truck hit the Iveco Mini truck as it was about negotiating out of a trailer park on the expressway from rear, hitting the Toyota Corolla.

“Five people were involved in the multiple accident that led to the death of one person, while one other person sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpse of the victim has been handed over to the family members while the survivor is receiving treatment at Famobis Hospital,” he said.

He said the three vehicles had been towed off the road through the assistance of officials of TRACE, Federal Road Safety Corps, Police and Army to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

Olusola implored motorists to adhere strictly to all traffic rules and regulations as well as against speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.