ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

BREAKING: IGP orders immediate withdrawal of police officers from Rivers LGAs

Segun Adeyemi

Residents and stakeholders have been urged to remain calm and law-abiding as the situation evolves, with the assurance that police readiness will safeguard public peace as needed.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

Recommended articles

The directive, issued on Monday, October 7, was confirmed in a statement by Grace Iringe-Koko, the Rivers State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer.

According to Iringe-Koko, “The newly deployed State Commissioner of Police, Bala Mustapha, conveyed the directives of the Inspector General for the immediate withdrawal of all police personnel previously deployed to seal and safeguard the Local Government Secretariats in the state.”

This withdrawal underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) commitment to impartiality amid shifting political tides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement emphasised, “This decision aligns with the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure neutrality and the smooth functioning of democratic institutions.”

READ ALSO: APP clears 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats in Rivers local government elections

The NPF clarified that, while officers are currently withdrawn, police will redeploy only if there is a significant disruption to public order. In such cases, emergency measures would be taken to restore stability promptly.

“The Rivers State Command assures the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and order across the state,” the statement noted, underscoring the command’s dedication to professional conduct.

Residents and stakeholders have been urged to remain calm and law-abiding as the situation evolves, with the assurance that police readiness will safeguard public peace as needed.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu lauded for conferment of GCON honour on Speaker Abbas

Tinubu lauded for conferment of GCON honour on Speaker Abbas

VIDEO: Tinubu's minister finally reacts to NYSC certificate scandal on live TV

VIDEO: Tinubu's minister finally reacts to NYSC certificate scandal on live TV

Akwa Ibom governor breaks silence over daughter's role as First Lady

Akwa Ibom governor breaks silence over daughter's role as First Lady

BREAKING: IGP orders immediate withdrawal of police officers from Rivers LGAs

BREAKING: IGP orders immediate withdrawal of police officers from Rivers LGAs

Ex-APC accuses Wike of plot to block allocation to LGs in Rivers

Ex-APC accuses Wike of plot to block allocation to LGs in Rivers

Nigeria commended for maritime security efforts in Gulf of Guinea

Nigeria commended for maritime security efforts in Gulf of Guinea

Wonders in Chosen Ministries are genuine - Founder insists

Wonders in Chosen Ministries are genuine - Founder insists

APC steals 1 LG as PDP wins 30 chairmanship seats in Akwa Ibom elections

APC steals 1 LG as PDP wins 30 chairmanship seats in Akwa Ibom elections

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria sees alarming 220% spike in suspected cases

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria sees alarming 220% spike in suspected cases

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Army Troops

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons

Benin ASUU zonal coordinator escapes from kidnappers due to Police pressure (LindaIkeji)

Benin ASUU zonal coordinator escapes from kidnappers due to Police pressure

NAFDAC Director General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye

NAFDAC calls on patent medicine dealers to stop selling inferior drugs

Bobrisky and EFCC. [Facebook]

EFCC says money laundering charges against Bobrisky were dropped lawfully