BREAKING: IGP orders immediate withdrawal of police officers from Rivers LGAs

The directive, issued on Monday, October 7, was confirmed in a statement by Grace Iringe-Koko, the Rivers State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer.

According to Iringe-Koko, “The newly deployed State Commissioner of Police, Bala Mustapha, conveyed the directives of the Inspector General for the immediate withdrawal of all police personnel previously deployed to seal and safeguard the Local Government Secretariats in the state.”

This withdrawal underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) commitment to impartiality amid shifting political tides.

The statement emphasised, “This decision aligns with the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure neutrality and the smooth functioning of democratic institutions.”

The NPF clarified that, while officers are currently withdrawn, police will redeploy only if there is a significant disruption to public order. In such cases, emergency measures would be taken to restore stability promptly.

“The Rivers State Command assures the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and order across the state,” the statement noted, underscoring the command’s dedication to professional conduct.