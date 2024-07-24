ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Why gatemen, drivers, apprentices can’t earn less than ₦70K – Akpabio

Segun Adeyemi

The Senate has also agreed to shorten the period for reviewing the National Minimum Wage from five years to three years.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]

Recommended articles

He highlighted that this regulation applies to all employers, including small-scale operators and those in informal sectors such as domestic work and tailoring, who must comply with the minimum wage when hiring new workers.

Akpabio made this declaration while enacting the new minimum wage bill into law on the Senate floor.

“If you’re a tailor and you employ additional hands, you can’t pay the person below ₦70,000. If you have a housemaid, you cannot pay them below ₦70,000. If you hire a driver or a gateman, you cannot pay them below ₦70,000,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Senate passes ₦70,000 minimum wage bill

On Wednesday, July 23, the Senate approved the bill to amend the National Minimum Wage Act of 2019, raising the minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000.

At the plenary, the lawmakers also agreed to shorten the period for reviewing the National Minimum Wage from five years to three years.

Meanwhile, the embattled lawmaker from Borno State, Senator Ali Ndume, has refused to back down from his criticism of President Bola Tinubu, this time condemning the government's approval of ₦70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: People are angry, Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage can only buy a bag of rice - Ndume

"People are suffering, people are angry, people are not happy. I am happy that yesterday, the President agreed with NLC to increase the salary to ₦70,000, which is a good move, but it takes more than that because, realistically, that is like a bag of rice, money that will buy a bag of rice or cover the cost of a bag of rice.

"So, I call on the president to still open up and listen to the people," Ndume said in a video posted by Channels Television last Friday.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos drug kingpin Temo captured by NDLEA after years of manhunt

Lagos drug kingpin Temo captured by NDLEA after years of manhunt

FG panics as SGF, NSA, ministers meet ahead of looming nationwide protest

FG panics as SGF, NSA, ministers meet ahead of looming nationwide protest

Senator Ubah lauds Tinubu for landmark Southeast Development Bill

Senator Ubah lauds Tinubu for landmark Southeast Development Bill

Why gatemen, drivers, apprentices can’t earn less than ₦70K – Akpabio

Why gatemen, drivers, apprentices can’t earn less than ₦70K – Akpabio

4 WAEC officials detained for refusing to answer Reps' questions on accountability

4 WAEC officials detained for refusing to answer Reps' questions on accountability

Reps call for suspension of NMDPRA boss after Dangote Refinery remarks

Reps call for suspension of NMDPRA boss after Dangote Refinery remarks

VP Shettima launches mission for Nigeria to overtake global economy

VP Shettima launches mission for Nigeria to overtake global economy

Atiku blasts FG's move to stifle peaceful protests

Atiku blasts FG's move to stifle peaceful protests

Police claim rescue of kidnapped corps members, but victims claim ₦5m ransom was paid

Police claim rescue of kidnapped corps members, but victims claim ₦5m ransom was paid

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Scandal rocks Edo - LG chairman impeached over ₦1.7bn budget padding

Osun-Osogbo-Festival

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Court rejects Shuaibu's challenge to Ighodalo's PDP candidacy in Edo election

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu seeks amendment to 2024 Appropriation Act, 2023 Finance Act