BREAKING: Senate passes ₦70,000 minimum wage bill

Additionally, the Senate passed a bill on Tuesday, July 23, to shorten the period for reviewing the National Minimum Wage from five years to three years.

The bill, titled "A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Minimum Wage Act, 2019 to increase the National Minimum Wage and reduce the time for periodic review of the national minimum wage from five years to three years and for related matters, 2024," was introduced by Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele of the APC, Ekiti Central.

This Executive bill, submitted to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu, went through its first reading, passed the second reading, and was finally read a third time and approved.

In his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Bamidele said, “Mr. President, Distinguished colleagues, I humbly rise to lead the debate on the general principles of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (SB. 550). The Bill, inter alia seeks to amend the National Minimum Wage Act, 2019, to increase the National Minimum Wage and reduce the time for periodic review of the National Minimum Wage from Five (5) years to Three (3) years, and for Related Matters.

“The Bill was read for the First Time today, 23rd July, 2024.