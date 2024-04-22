Fresh twist as Kano court reverses verdict suspending Ganduje as APC chairman

However, the same court has reversed its decision and vacated the suspension order.

This action comes after Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani Barguma, who claimed leadership positions in the APC Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government area, obtained the order to suspend Ganduje as party chairman.

In a surprising turn, Justice Usman Na'Abba, the presiding Judge of the High Court, reversed his previous decision.

He stated that after reviewing a motion ex-parte and a 27-paragraph affidavit provided by Glory Adah, a litigation secretary at the law firm representing the fourth respondent, he decided to vacate his earlier order.

The Judge said, "And after hearing, Mr. L. O. Oyewo Esq, with A. Falana Esq and J. Essiet Esq counsel of the 4th Respondent/Applicant, an order of interim injunction is hereby granted."

A temporary injunction has been issued to halt the implementation of the previous court ruling on April 17, 2024.

This ruling instructed all involved parties to maintain the same situation as of April 15, 2024, regarding the Ganduje Ward Executive Committee's suspension of the 4th respondent/applicant from the 1st respondent.