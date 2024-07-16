FULL LIST: Lawmakers who passed away in 2024

These losses have been deeply felt across the nation, as each individual played significant roles in their respective constituencies and contributed to the legislative process.

Below are the list of lawmakers who passed away the year 2024.

1. Isa Dogonyaro

One of the notable losses was Isa Dogonyaro, who passed away approximately two months before the death of another lawmaker, Akinremi.

Isa Dogonyaro was a member of the House of Representatives representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency in Jigawa State.

He was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his passing left a notable void in his constituency.

2. Oluyemi Akinremi

Following Isa Dogonyaro's death, another significant loss occurred with the passing of Oluyemi Akinremi.

Akinremi was also a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

His contributions to legislative debates and his advocacy for his constituency were well recognised and respected.

3. Ekene Adams

Ekene Abubakar Adams passed away at just 39 years old.

The Labour Party (LP) member of the House of Representatives was a first-time House member who chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Sports.

The Reps spokesman described the deceased lawmaker as "a kind and gentle humanitarian, loved by all who knew him".