Ex-PDP leader, 3 others risk jail term over alleged cult ties, forgery

The group is accused of issuing an alleged illegal suspension against PDP's South-East National Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa.

Nwazunku, along with Obinna Nwachukwu, Njoku Nwagu, and Ogbonnaya Idika, reportedly forged a letter claiming the PDP in Ogudu-Okwor Ward had suspended Odefa.

During a press conference, the accused presented themselves as ward executives, but Odefa contested the claim, stating the suspension was "null and void."

ADVERTISEMENT

The four were apprehended shortly after Odefa's petition and were charged in court on Tuesday, October 8.

Magistrate Ojemba Isu-Oko denied their bail request and remanded them in custody until November 18. The accused also face allegations of membership in the Vikings Confraternity, a criminal group.

Herbert Ovuta, claiming to be acting chairman of the Ogudu-Okwor Ward, asserted that the arrest was part of an orchestrated campaign by Odefa, describing a dramatic incident where Odefa allegedly "led an invasion" of party members' homes, abducting them with "thugs in unverified uniforms."

According to Ovuta, "They were forcefully taken in front of distraught family members."

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused Odefa of misusing police resources, alleging the "trumped-up charges" were part of a larger plan to destabilise PDP operations in Ebonyi, favouring the ruling APC.