Minister rolls out cashless toll collection for Abuja-Keffi highway

Segun Adeyemi

This initiative by the Federal Government is expected to create a safer and more efficient transport network for Nigerians.

Dave Umahi [Facebook/Getty Images]

The initiative, revealed on Thursday, October 17, by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, is a key component of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

During the inauguration of a committee tasked with developing the toll system, Umahi highlighted the importance of the move, describing it as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategy for enhancing road sector development.

“This is one of the cardinal strategies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards realising the desires of our people in the road sector development,” he said.

The cashless toll system will also be introduced on the Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi road, which is undergoing dualisation.

The project is being financed through a public-private partnership model, with the China Exim Bank funding 85% of the project and the Federal Government contributing 15% as counterpart funding.

Umahi explained, “They will toll the road and then recoup the money for the federal government to pay back the loan segment.”

The minister also underscored President Tinubu’s commitment to economic recovery through his “Renewed Hope” agenda and expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a functional toll system.

The committee’s tasks include designing the cashless system, establishing relief stations with essential services such as supermarkets, clinics, and security outposts, and ensuring improved security along the highway.

Umahi stressed, “Within 10 minutes of any incident along the route, security people will be able to respond.”

