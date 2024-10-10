ADVERTISEMENT
Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Segun Adeyemi

Umahi highlighted that while Julius Berger Plc had successfully completed Section 1 of the expressway, RCC had not finished about three kilometres of the Ibadan-bound section.

Umahi expressed frustration over RCC's delays, which are attributable to ongoing negotiations with the ministry. [NAN]

This announcement came during Umahi's inspection of an area on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road, which has faced issues with refuse disposal.

Umahi expressed frustration over RCC's delays, which are attributable to ongoing negotiations with the ministry.

"After seven days from this date, if they don't mobilise to site, we will give them a Letter of Termination," he stated.

He highlighted that while Julius Berger Plc had successfully completed Section 1 of the expressway, RCC had not finished about three kilometres of the Ibadan-bound section.

READ ALSO: Umahi introduces night construction to fast-track highway projects

"The negotiation must have a timeframe," Umahi insisted, pointing out the difficulties faced during discussions over the project's costs. "If I give at his cost, do I have the ability to pay? If I don't, and the contractor is not ready to take what others are taking, then we will have no other choice than to terminate the contract."

Addressing the broader context of road construction, Umahi noted the prolonged delays on projects like the Oyo-Ogbomoso road, which has faced issues for 18 years.

Additionally, he announced plans to reconstruct the deplorable portions of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway as concrete pavement, promising timely completion of the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project by May next year.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

