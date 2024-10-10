Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

This announcement came during Umahi's inspection of an area on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road, which has faced issues with refuse disposal.

Umahi expressed frustration over RCC's delays, which are attributable to ongoing negotiations with the ministry.

"After seven days from this date, if they don't mobilise to site, we will give them a Letter of Termination," he stated.

He highlighted that while Julius Berger Plc had successfully completed Section 1 of the expressway, RCC had not finished about three kilometres of the Ibadan-bound section.

"The negotiation must have a timeframe," Umahi insisted, pointing out the difficulties faced during discussions over the project's costs. "If I give at his cost, do I have the ability to pay? If I don't, and the contractor is not ready to take what others are taking, then we will have no other choice than to terminate the contract."

Addressing the broader context of road construction, Umahi noted the prolonged delays on projects like the Oyo-Ogbomoso road, which has faced issues for 18 years.