FG gives fresh update on Nigeria, Germany electricity agreement

The previous administration signed the agreement, known as the “Siemens Contract,” between Nigeria and Germany in 2018.

While addressing questions from journalists, Adelabu acknowledged that the agreement’s progress slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the build-up to the 2023 polls.

Adelabu said, “This agreement was signed in 2018 and due to one reason or the other there was no major traction in executing this project. It was agreed with the German government that Siemens should be employed to support Nigeria in transforming its power transmission and distribution sector.

“Immediately after this signing ceremony, COVID prevented the desired traction for this project. Unfortunately, the project champion, who happened to be the then chief of staff (the late Abba Kyari), also passed on. Immediately after this, an electoral campaign started, and there was an election. Then, we transitioned to a new government."

Pilot phase of Siemens project almost done - Minister

At the briefing attended by Pulse, Adelabu revealed that the agreement had already commenced the pilot phase, noting that the project is in three stages (Piloting, Phase one and two).

He stated that the pilot phase started after President Bola Tinubu attended the African Business Summit in Germany, where an acceleration agreement was discussed to continue the project under his administration.

Adelabu said the new deal was signed at the CoP28 forum held in Dubai, UAE, which birthed the commencement of the power sector reform.

"We have started the project in earnest, and I am happy to inform this gathering this afternoon that we are almost concluding the pilot phase of this project," he said.

The Minister stated that the pilot stage involved some key offshore importation of power equipment like transformers and mobile sub-stations to be used as a proof of concept for the project.