Wike approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for FCTA staff

Segun Adeyemi

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [FCTA/Facebook]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [FCTA/Facebook]

The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 19, by the Acting Head of the FCT Civil Service, Mrs. Grace Adayilo.

According to a statement issued by her Press Secretary, Ewhenji Anthony Odey, Wike also approved the payment of three months' salary arrears, effective November 2024.

“This gesture underscores the Minister’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of FCT staff,” the statement read.

Mrs. Adayilo expressed gratitude to Wike for his consistent efforts in addressing staff welfare concerns, including expediting approvals for allowances and claims.

The move is expected to enhance the morale of FCTA workers, aligning with the administration’s pledge to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adayilo noted, “This initiative will inspire the workforce to actively support the Minister’s goals for the FCT.”

The newly approved minimum wage reflects Wike’s broader strategy of prioritising employee satisfaction within the administration.

By addressing long-standing arrears and increasing salaries, the Minister is positioning the FCT Administration for greater productivity and alignment with federal objectives.

Staff of the FCTA have lauded the initiative, viewing it as a significant step towards improving their financial stability and fostering a more supportive work environment.

Wike’s approval has drawn attention as a model for labour reforms, particularly amidst ongoing national debates on wage increases and economic challenges. The initiative underscores his leadership in prioritising the welfare of civil servants.

