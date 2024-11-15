FCT Minister Wike suspends FCDA secretary - gives fresh directive

The announcement, issued through Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, stated that the suspension took immediate effect.

Olayinka confirmed that Ahmad must hand over responsibilities to the Director of Engineering Services within the FCDA.

"Ahmad has consequently been directed to hand over to the Director of Engineering Services in the FCDA,” Olayinka stated, pointing to a shift in leadership duties within the agency.

Though the statement did not elaborate on the reasons behind the suspension, it aligns with Minister Wike’s recent emphasis on transparency and restructuring within FCT operations.

Since his appointment, Wike has actively promoted governance reforms aimed at strengthening accountability in Nigeria’s capital.

Ahmad’s suspension is the latest of several administrative changes Wike has made in the FCT, reflecting his commitment to a more responsive public service.

The indefinite nature of the suspension leaves uncertainty regarding Ahmad’s future in the agency.

No further details on the underlying reasons for the decision or Ahmad’s potential reinstatement were disclosed.