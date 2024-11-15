ADVERTISEMENT
FCT Minister Wike suspends FCDA secretary - gives fresh directive

Segun Adeyemi

Ahmad’s suspension is the latest of several administrative changes Wike has made in the FCT, reflecting his commitment to a more responsive public service.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

The announcement, issued through Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, stated that the suspension took immediate effect.

Olayinka confirmed that Ahmad must hand over responsibilities to the Director of Engineering Services within the FCDA.

"Ahmad has consequently been directed to hand over to the Director of Engineering Services in the FCDA,” Olayinka stated, pointing to a shift in leadership duties within the agency.

READ ALSO: Why I declared war against street beggars in Abuja - Wike

Though the statement did not elaborate on the reasons behind the suspension, it aligns with Minister Wike’s recent emphasis on transparency and restructuring within FCT operations.

Since his appointment, Wike has actively promoted governance reforms aimed at strengthening accountability in Nigeria’s capital.

Ahmad’s suspension is the latest of several administrative changes Wike has made in the FCT, reflecting his commitment to a more responsive public service.

READ ALSO: 'If you don’t perform, we kick you out' - Wike threatens non-performing contractors

The indefinite nature of the suspension leaves uncertainty regarding Ahmad’s future in the agency.

No further details on the underlying reasons for the decision or Ahmad’s potential reinstatement were disclosed.

This leadership shift indicates a broader overhaul in the FCT administration as Wike’s directives continue to shape the capital’s governance framework.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

