“No blackmail will stop us” – Wike vows total clear out of shanties in FCT

Speaking on Sunday, November 10, to residents of a shanty settlement in Wuye, Wike emphasised that clearing these areas is essential to safeguard lives and property.

“We have identified areas that pose security threats, like this place that has a rail line passing through. If we allow people to remain here, it’s a risk to our trains and public safety,” Wike stated.

He added that a responsible government would not ignore such potential dangers. “No government worth its salt will fold its hands and allow this place to be occupied by hoodlums or people no one can account for,” he said.

Wike shrug off protest against demolition in FCT

Despite resistance from civil society groups, Wike maintained that no amount of “blackmail, intimidation, or threats” would deter the government from taking action.

The minister also directed the community to appoint five representatives to meet with FCT officials on Tuesday to discuss ways to assist the displaced residents.

Representing the occupants, Abba Garu acknowledged that their settlement on the unoccupied land was meant to be temporary.

He pleaded for government support in finding alternative shelter, assuring that the community would not rebuild their homes if removed.