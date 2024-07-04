ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Senate to investigate ex-service chiefs for alleged fund diversion

Segun Adeyemi

Also, the Senate underscored the need for security agencies to utilise modern technology and identified the Lake Chad Region, Sambisa Forest, and Mandara Mountains as emerging Boko Haram hotspots.

The House of Senate [Facebook]
The House of Senate [Facebook]

Recommended articles

However, the Red Chamber has also instructed relevant committees to assist the military in investigating claims that former service chiefs misused funds to build schools in their home villages.

According to Leadership, a motion was introduced to prevent the future misuse of security funds for non-security purposes.

However, this motion was not passed, as most senators voted against it, focusing instead on addressing bombing and insecurity issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

During these discussions, the Senate identified three major areas in Borno State where Boko Haram remains active.

Following the arrest of a female suicide bomber who was on the verge of detonating an explosive, another soldier tragically died while trying to stop a fourth bomber from executing an attack.

With Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume of Borno State at the forefront, the Senate proposed measures to combat the ongoing insurgency.

Senator Ali Ndume
Senator Ali Ndume Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

They underscored the need for security agencies to utilise modern technology and identified the Lake Chad Region, Sambisa Forest, and Mandara Mountains as emerging Boko Haram hotspots.

Senators Mohammed Monguno and Senator Ahmad Lawan emphasised the necessity of advanced technology and increased security investment, particularly advocating for the military to be equipped with tools like drones to fight terrorism and secure the nation effectively.

Senator Akpabio, who led the session, attributed the recent Borno State suicide bombings to intelligence failures.

He stressed the importance of a proactive security approach and urged the government to take immediate action, highlighting the need for modern technology deployment and greater investment in the armed forces as vital steps towards enhancing national security.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate to investigate ex-service chiefs for alleged fund diversion

Senate to investigate ex-service chiefs for alleged fund diversion

UNICEF begs Nigerian States to access Child Nutrition Fund to save 9m children

UNICEF begs Nigerian States to access Child Nutrition Fund to save 9m children

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

EFCC urges parents to stop students from protesting against anti-graft operations

EFCC urges parents to stop students from protesting against anti-graft operations

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

'Nnamdi Kanu is more like a political prisoner' - Kenneth Okonkwo

'Nnamdi Kanu is more like a political prisoner' - Kenneth Okonkwo

PDP gov candidate in Ondo vows to make farming more attractive if elected

PDP gov candidate in Ondo vows to make farming more attractive if elected

Abiodun bows to pressure, promises to fix 120 Ogun roads after Twitter storm

Abiodun bows to pressure, promises to fix 120 Ogun roads after Twitter storm

CAN expresses concern over Borno suicide attacks

CAN expresses concern over Borno suicide attacks

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT